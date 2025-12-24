December 24, 2025

CUE THE MELTDOWNS: Bari Weiss Dropping the Hammer With Big Changes After 60 Minutes Story Fiasco.

CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss created a firestorm when she recently pulled a 60 Minutes piece about illegal aliens and CECOT, the prison in El Salvador.

Weiss made it clear in a memo to staff this week that she expected more from them in that story and what they put out to the public. One of the main things that she thought was missing in the piece was a new comment from the Trump administration.

According to Axios, the Trump administration provided three on-the-record statements from the White House, State Department, and Department of Homeland Security. There was even a more than 300-word statement from DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.  None of that was included in the final story. While the story was pulled here in the U.S., it ran on an app in Canada, so people were able to pick it up and see what was in it.

The left’s freakout over Weiss, and her desire to reign in what they view as their exclusive institution have been quite instructive to watch:

But then, it currently is the left’s version of what Fleet Street calls “the silly season:”

