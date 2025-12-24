CUE THE MELTDOWNS: Bari Weiss Dropping the Hammer With Big Changes After 60 Minutes Story Fiasco.

CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss created a firestorm when she recently pulled a 60 Minutes piece about illegal aliens and CECOT, the prison in El Salvador. Weiss made it clear in a memo to staff this week that she expected more from them in that story and what they put out to the public. One of the main things that she thought was missing in the piece was a new comment from the Trump administration. * * * * * * * * According to Axios, the Trump administration provided three on-the-record statements from the White House, State Department, and Department of Homeland Security. There was even a more than 300-word statement from DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. None of that was included in the final story. While the story was pulled here in the U.S., it ran on an app in Canada, so people were able to pick it up and see what was in it.

The left’s freakout over Weiss, and her desire to reign in what they view as their exclusive institution have been quite instructive to watch:

It's going to be extremely enlightening to see who out there in media journo land objects to this. https://t.co/j7FXALpxwL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 23, 2025

"60 Minutes" — Manipulated segment to hide Kamala's unintelligible comments on Gaza days before 2024 election. — Falsely accused DeSantis of "pay-to-play" in 2021. — Falsely claimed Hunter Biden laptop could not be verified days before 2020 election. Adult supervision needed https://t.co/BSu8oPCEvO pic.twitter.com/cUyje7j3cL — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) December 23, 2025

This fake narrative that Weiss has no journalism experience is what’s “absurd,” Dan. Under her editorship, TFP has published countless straight news articles, including in-depth investigations. The left’s fixation on Weiss is bizarre. It’s like TDS but now WDS. https://t.co/h3fOHhfFZ9 — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 23, 2025

The left will never accept that people they disagree with have earned their success. It's always some largesse from a larger, richer boogeyman that props them up. https://t.co/72troBUFv4 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 23, 2025

But then, it currently is the left’s version of what Fleet Street calls “the silly season:”

Big downgrade. With the Gaza war done and a huge drop of Epstein slop, there’s very little content for the grist mill so everyone will have to feign outrage about ‘Bari Weiss’ doing something or other until a better topic pops up. https://t.co/QSbbLS4UCM — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) December 23, 2025

UPDATE:

This. Watching people appeal to journalism credentials in attacking Bari(!) for her 100% correct journalistic guidance on this story is an illustration of why faith has collapsed in our ‘news’ media. She is trying to restore some credibility & they’ll never forgive her for it. https://t.co/cWbXLMmuyb — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 24, 2025