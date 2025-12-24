CHRISTIAN TOTO: Jimmy Kimmel to Face Ultimate Free Speech Test in U.K.

Jimmy Kimmel has failed one free speech test after another.

And, to be fair, he isn’t alone in La La Land.

Most Hollywood dwellers stood down rather than call out the serial speech attacks over the past decade. Consider:

The Twitter Files

Scary Poppins and her “disinformation” crusade

Cancel Culture

Woke thought police

Sensitivity Readers

Biden’s censorship regime

And so much more.

For every Rob Schneider, Bill Maher or John Cleese, there are hundreds of artists who stood down when it mattered most.

And, sadly, Kimmel’s nightly monologues missed all of the above. Night after night. Week after week. Year after year.

Why, it might just be on purpose.