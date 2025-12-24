CHRISTIAN TOTO: Jimmy Kimmel to Face Ultimate Free Speech Test in U.K.
Jimmy Kimmel has failed one free speech test after another.
And, to be fair, he isn’t alone in La La Land.
Most Hollywood dwellers stood down rather than call out the serial speech attacks over the past decade. Consider:
The Twitter Files
Scary Poppins and her “disinformation” crusade
Cancel Culture
Woke thought police
Sensitivity Readers
Biden’s censorship regime
And so much more.
For every Rob Schneider, Bill Maher or John Cleese, there are hundreds of artists who stood down when it mattered most.
And, sadly, Kimmel’s nightly monologues missed all of the above. Night after night. Week after week. Year after year.
Why, it might just be on purpose.
Much more at the link.