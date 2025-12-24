KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Trump’s Economy Delivers Some Early Christmas Joy. “To the surprise of absolutely no one who has paid attention to the irresponsible, hostile hacks in the media, the word ‘unexpected’ was used a lot in the reporting of this news. It’s the same old thing: good economic news under a Republican president is unexpected, as is bad economic news when a Democrat is in the White House. They don’t even bother to avail themselves of a free online thesaurus to find a synonym. Thanks to the trademark lack of self-awareness on the left, the idiots don’t know that ‘unexpected’ is a running joke.”