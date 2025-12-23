MAKING IT EASIER THAN EVER TO KEEP THAT NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION: U.S. regulators approve Wegovy pill for weight loss. “The Wegovy pills are expected to be available within weeks, company officials said. Availability of oral pills to treat obesity could expand the booming market for obesity treatments by broadening access and reducing costs, experts said.”
