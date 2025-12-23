AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Parents Take Gen Z Kid Who Doesn’t Have Anxiety Or Depression To Therapist To Find Out What’s Wrong https://t.co/bXNpxX8ZkN pic.twitter.com/8i7GUWSO6D
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 23, 2025
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Parents Take Gen Z Kid Who Doesn’t Have Anxiety Or Depression To Therapist To Find Out What’s Wrong https://t.co/bXNpxX8ZkN pic.twitter.com/8i7GUWSO6D
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 23, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.