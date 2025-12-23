December 23, 2025

FROM THE “FARTING COWS AND PLANES” FILES: “Ecologists understand the implications. Then environmental organizations continue campaigning to remove cattle from rangelands because they’re ‘destroying’ the environment. The Serengeti proved that 1.5 million large grazers make the land healthier, not worse. But admitting this would require acknowledging that maybe cattle aren’t the problem.”

