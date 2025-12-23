It’s an extraordinary image – Ms Owens, once a darling of America’s online right, sporting a demented grin as she holds aloft one of the most scurrilous and libellous texts about the Jews. She was venting about Ben Shapiro after he dissed her in his speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference last week. Shapiro called the likes of Owens ‘frauds’ and ‘grifters’ for spreading conspiracy theories about the murder of Charlie Kirk.

‘Ben Shapiro, f**k you’, said Owens in her wild-eyed video response. You’re nothing more than a ‘Talmudic Jew’, she spat, with extraordinary venom. ‘I encourage other people at home to learn what is in that Talmud’, she said, holding up a copy of The Talmudic Jew by August Rohling, published in 1871.

And there it was, one of the digital right’s best-known figures, a woman with more than five million YouTube subscribers, hawking a book full of anti-Semitic lies. Rohling was a German Catholic theologian. He was an infamous Jew-hater. The Talmudic Jew depicts the Talmud as a ‘repository of anti-Christian hatred’ and a ‘manual for swindling Gentiles’, says Hussein Aboubakr Mansour. And of course it’s fraudulent, Mansour writes. It relies on ‘medieval anti-Jewish polemics and out-of-context quotations’.