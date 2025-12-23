BRENDAN O’NEILL: The anti-Semitic delusions of Candace Owens.
In a way, I’m glad Candace Owens held up a copy of the notoriously anti-Semitic screed, The Talmudic Jew, during her latest digital rant. For it confirms what she is. More importantly, it lays down a gauntlet to the right. To the left too, in fact. It demands of them the following: are you going to turn a blind eye to this propagation of bloodcurdling lies about the Jews, or are you going to do something about it?
It’s an extraordinary image – Ms Owens, once a darling of America’s online right, sporting a demented grin as she holds aloft one of the most scurrilous and libellous texts about the Jews. She was venting about Ben Shapiro after he dissed her in his speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference last week. Shapiro called the likes of Owens ‘frauds’ and ‘grifters’ for spreading conspiracy theories about the murder of Charlie Kirk.
‘Ben Shapiro, f**k you’, said Owens in her wild-eyed video response. You’re nothing more than a ‘Talmudic Jew’, she spat, with extraordinary venom. ‘I encourage other people at home to learn what is in that Talmud’, she said, holding up a copy of The Talmudic Jew by August Rohling, published in 1871.
And there it was, one of the digital right’s best-known figures, a woman with more than five million YouTube subscribers, hawking a book full of anti-Semitic lies. Rohling was a German Catholic theologian. He was an infamous Jew-hater. The Talmudic Jew depicts the Talmud as a ‘repository of anti-Christian hatred’ and a ‘manual for swindling Gentiles’, says Hussein Aboubakr Mansour. And of course it’s fraudulent, Mansour writes. It relies on ‘medieval anti-Jewish polemics and out-of-context quotations’.
Conservative pollster Patrick Ruffini suggests that “Lots of people are listening [to Owens] but are totally unpersuaded by anti-Israel arguments:”
Still though, I’m curious as to why Megyn Kelly, who had been doing yeoman work over the past couple of years rehabilitating her image with conservatives, chose to detonate her career (once again) by standing with Team Candace: Megyn Kelly Blasts Ben Shapiro After He Calls Her a ‘Coward’ for Not Condemning Candace Owens’ Charlie Kirk Murder Conspiracies.
