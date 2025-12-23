OLD AND BUSTED: “Nobody is Above the Law.”

The New Hotness? Charlottesville, VA Eliminating Use of Camera System Because Feds Might Track Illegal Aliens.

In other words, the Charlottesville City Council looked at the data and saw that the system was reuniting families, solving heinous crimes, and returning stolen property to people, and decided that protecting illegal aliens from deportation was far more important than the safety of its residents.

Does it get any more blatant than that? Nobody is even trying to pretend that the city has decided to drop using the system for privacy or any other reasons. It all boils down to weighing the safety and security of the citizenry on the one hand, and helping illegal aliens defy the law on the other.

They chose the latter. Better that illegal aliens roam free, even if it means unsolved murders and children not being found quickly.