SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST: Rate of glacier disappearance expected to peak by mid-2050s, scientists say. The number of glaciers disappearing worldwide is expected to sharply increase.

—ABC News, December 15th.

But why would anyone in New York City care, since it’s been flooded for 10 years?

Fourteen years ago, on June 12, 2008, ABC’s Earth 2100 offered a special on the then-far off year of 2015. Correspondent Bob Woodruff revealed that the program “puts participants in the future and asks them to report back about what it is like to live in this future world. The first stop is the year 2015.” The special featured one of ABC’s experts warning that in 2015 the sea level would rise quickly. An on-screen graphic showed New York City being engulfed by water. (Spoiler alert: That didn’t happen.)

—“Just How WRONG Were ABC and NBC’s Climate Predictions? (Hint: NYC Not Underwater),” NewsBusters, June 4th, 2022.