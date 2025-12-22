MATT DAMON SETS SAIL IN EPIC FIRST TRAILER FOR CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’S THE ODYSSEY:

The first footage of The Odyssey has come ashore.

On Monday, Dec. 22, Universal Pictures released a teaser trailer for director Christopher Nolan‘s action epic, adapted from Homer’s ancient Greek poem of the same name.

A synopsis for The Odyssey describes it as “a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology.” The new trailer shows Matt Damon as the title character Odysseus and brief glimpses at his life during the Trojan War (including the iconic Trojan Horse) and his years-long journey back to his homeland.

The trailer is the first look audiences outside of movie theaters have gotten at The Odyssey, Nolan’s first movie since his 2023 drama Oppenheimer won several Oscars, since Universal first announced the movie was in development in December 2024. The film is notably being shot with all-new IMAX cameras and will be the first feature length film ever to shoot entirely with IMAX film cameras.