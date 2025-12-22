INCENTIVES: Noem offers $3,000, free flight for migrants who sign up to leave.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem raised her incentives on Monday for illegal migrants who volunteer to return home before the end of the year as part of a program to lower deportation costs for taxpayers.

Noem had a new offer of $3,000 stipend and free flight home if they sign up to self-deport through the CBP Home app by the end of the year. That’s up from a previous offer of $1,000.

She said 1.9 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported, including tens of thousands who used the CBP Home program since January.

“During the Christmas Season, the U.S. taxpayer is so generously TRIPLING the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally – offering a $3,000 exit bonus, but just until the end of the year,” Noem said. “Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return.”

Self-deportation is less expensive than average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal alien.