CHANGE: FCC Set to Ban New Foreign-Made Drones.

The action, expected to be announced Monday by the Federal Communications Commission at an afternoon press conference, would target new drone models and components produced overseas, sources told Newsmax Middle East correspondent Zachary Anders.

The ban would include DJI, the popular Chinese manufacturer that dominates the consumer camera-drone market.

Importantly, the policy would not be retroactive. Anders reported that the action “does not affect drones or drone components that are currently sold in the United States,” meaning existing products already on store shelves or in consumers’ hands would not be covered by the new prohibition.

Instead, the change would work through the FCC’s authorization process.