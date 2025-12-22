CHRISTIAN TOTO: Jimmy Kimmel to Face Ultimate Free Speech Test in UK. Far-left host tapped to address Great Britain, but will he finally speak truth to power?

No. Next question?

Kimmel teased the comments will address “fascism,” and it’s clear it’ll be an extension of his nightly rants against President Trump.

Channel 4 elaborated on the speech to air on Christmas Day.

“Donald Trump’s return to the White House and wide-ranging impact on the world has been the story of 2025, and it would be hard to think of a better person to address it than Jimmy Kimmel, who has found himself on the frontline of America’s battle over free speech,” the spokesperson said.

If you’re afraid of fascism, look no further than Mother England. Here is the indispensable City Journal detailing the horrors coming out of the U.K. in recent years.