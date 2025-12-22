BRING BACK THE DEPARTMENT OF THE NAVY: Time to ‘Spin Off’ the Navy.

Created by the National Security Act of 1947 the DoD was tasked with unifying and consolidating the management of the large armed forces establishment that emerged at the end of World War II. The act principally combined the Department of War (Army) with the Department of the Navy (Navy and Marine Corps) – two separate entities that had been constitutionally established and operated separately with different missions since the inception of our nation. The act also created a new military department, the Air Force, in recognition of the evolution and impact of air power over the previous decade. The Air Force itself was in fact a “spinoff” of sorts from the Army where it had begun as the Army Air Corps. Over the past 80 years the Department of Defense has effectively, but arguably not very efficiently, created the most lethal and advanced military in the world. However, over the past decade or so it has also been showing signs that its current structure is not producing a force that can sustain those characteristics in the face of adversaries with greater agility and deeper industrial capacity.

An alarming case in point is the DoN. Having been absorbed into the vast DoD structure, and subject to resource trade-offs of the overall defense enterprise, the DoN has lost its independence, and with it, its character and performance over the last several decades. This decline was not sudden, and it did not occur without noble efforts to resist the ill-effects of the Pentagon bureaucracy and the ever-growing attempts to centralize power in the office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD). Admiral Hyman Rickover, for example, demonstrated that through sheer will, brilliance, and obstinance that a nuclear submarine program could be built without high-level corporate meddling from DoD. In the 1980s Secretary of the Navy John Lehman performed a similar feat, overcoming resistance from Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger, along with all the other DoD entities conspiring for a piece of the Navy’s financial pie, in his quest to construct a 600 ship navy. That navy, as is often the case with changing administration priorities, was quickly dismantled in the years following Lehman’s departure. The decline accelerated when the Cold War ended and naïve leaders believed that end of the Soviet Union would produce something aspirational, yet elusive, for ourselves and our allies called a “peace dividend.” Our adversaries, both large and small, had different ideas and they have seized upon our retreat from maritime dominance to assert their own.