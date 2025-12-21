CHUTZPAH: North Korea Urges Curbing Japan’s Nuclear Ambitions.
North Korea said Japan’s ambition for possession of nuclear weapons should be “thoroughly curbed,” state media KCNA reported on Sunday.
Japan is showing the intention to possess nuclear weapons explicitly by saying it needs to review the three non-nuclear principles, KCNA said citing a commentary of North Korea’s foreign-policy official.
Japan began making such comments actively as soon as the United States approved a request from South Korea for building a nuclear submarine, the media said.
Telling Beijing we’d greenlight Japanese nukes might have caused Beijing to lean hard enough on Pyongyang to give up its nuclear program. But that was 20-plus years ago — and an opportunity squandered.