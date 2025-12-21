JOHN NOLTE: RINO Romney Calls for Tax Hikes, Raising Retirement Age.

Here are his suggestions for outright tax increases…

“I long opposed increasing the income level on which FICA employment taxes are applied (this year, the cap is $176,100). No longer[.]”

Currently, once your income reaches that $176,100, the government stops taking taxes for Medicare and Social Security. It sounds like Romney wants to tax people no matter how much they make.

He also argues for closing loopholes, increasing the estate tax, and similar measures.

This has always been Romney’s problem.

Actually, two of Romney’s problems.

The first is that you can always count on him to eventually cave to Democrats. There’s death, taxes, and Romney caving to Democrats.

Second is his dazzling lack of imagination.

How do we fix entitlements, Mitt?

Uh, raise the retirement age and tax increases.

Way to think out of the box, Mitt.

America cannot tax its way to either prosperity or fiscal solvency. Tax increases always-always-always slow economic growth, which — and this is key — decreases tax revenues. Romney acknowledges this and then, without evidence, wrist flicks it: “Yes, taxes can slow growth. But most of the measures I propose would have a relatively small impact on economic growth.”

In other words, I’ve acknowledged it, so I don’t have to really address it, you know, because I acknowledged it.