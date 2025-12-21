DANIEL GREENFIELD: Tucker Carlson: “Attacking Millions of Americans Because They’re Muslims, It’s Disgusting.”

Charlie Kirk: "Islam is the sword the left is using to slit the throat of America." Tucker Carlson: "Attacking millions of Americans because they're Muslims, it's disgusting." Tucker is rejecting Charlie Kirk's defense of America. It's disgusting. pic.twitter.com/lauL1j7z61 — Daniel Greenfield – "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) December 19, 2025

Building up to a furious pitch, Tucker ranted against what he called “attacking millions of Americans because they’re Muslims, it’s disgusting. And I’m a Christian. I know there’s effort to claim I’m a secret Jihadi. I’m not. You should not attack on those grounds. And you’re seeing that from Republicans. What the hell are you doing?” What the hell are they doing? They’re doing what Charlie Kirk was doing? Speaking the truth and standing up for America, Christianity and the West.

America’s Newspaper of Record believes that Tucker may be overselling, just slightly, his newfound change of heart on the Religion of Peace™: