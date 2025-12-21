December 21, 2025

DANIEL GREENFIELD: Tucker Carlson: “Attacking Millions of Americans Because They’re Muslims, It’s Disgusting.”

Building up to a furious pitch, Tucker ranted against what he called “attacking millions of Americans because they’re Muslims, it’s disgusting. And I’m a Christian. I know there’s effort to claim I’m a secret Jihadi. I’m not. You should not attack on those grounds. And you’re seeing that from Republicans. What the hell are you doing?”

What the hell are they doing? They’re doing what Charlie Kirk was doing? Speaking the truth and standing up for America, Christianity and the West.

America’s Newspaper of Record believes that Tucker may be overselling, just slightly, his newfound change of heart on the Religion of Peace™:

Posted at 1:45 pm by Ed Driscoll