DISPATCHES FROM THE EPSTEIN FILES: Nearly naked Bill Clinton pictured soaking in hot tub with unidentified woman in Epstein files: ‘His reckoning.’

Former President Bill Clinton is photographed reclining nearly naked in a hot tub with an unidentified woman at his waist in files kept by late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — drawing strong reactions, including an ex-aide’s pronouncement that “this is his reckoning.”

Clinton, 79, is shown in many other images in the sprawling cache of Epstein files released Friday by the Justice Department — including with his arm wrapped around a young lady on a plane.

The ex-president is seen vacationing with the now-notorious predator in the UK, traveling with him to Brunei and Thailand and attending the 2002 wedding of Moroccan King Mohammed VI.

The extent of the Democrat’s appearance in the files drew shock shortly after the DOJ’s heavily redacted dump of thousands of records in compliance with a congressionally mandated deadline.

In one image, Clinton is shown frolicking in a swimming pool with Epstein’s girlfriend-turned-madam Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking crimes.

“This is his reckoning. I mean, if you turn on CNN, that’s what they are talking about. I’ve gotten a million texts about it,” said one former Clinton aide.