Flounder (from Animal House) put it best:
“Oh boy is this great!”
Just the News reporting that “Justice Department releases first batch of Epstein files.”
Flounder (from Animal House) put it best:
“Oh boy is this great!”
Just the News reporting that “Justice Department releases first batch of Epstein files.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.