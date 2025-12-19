THIS ISN’T EVEN THE END OF THE BEGINNING:
Even this is just the tip of the iceberg https://t.co/ZKz1kRkXoX
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2025
THIS ISN’T EVEN THE END OF THE BEGINNING:
Even this is just the tip of the iceberg https://t.co/ZKz1kRkXoX
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.