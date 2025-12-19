THE DEARTH OF STALIN: Rich Lowry: Bernie Sanders’ poisonously stupid anti-AI crusade would doom America’s future.

Most people welcome economic growth, but Bernie Sanders hates it.

As they say, there’s no accounting for taste.

The Vermont socialist has come out against data centers, the mass computing facilities essential to the development of artificial intelligence.

There are all sorts of NIMBY-type reasons for local residents to oppose data centers near them — they use a lot of energy and water, they’re noisy and unsightly — but Sanders is against them on principle.

If he can stop the creation of new data centers, he can squeeze AI research to a standstill and supposedly save American jobs while giving Congress more time to regulate the new industry.