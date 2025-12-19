IT’S TIME FOR VICTORIA TAFT’S West Coast, Messed Coast™: 58 Reasons Why Blue Cities Are Circling the Drain

Washington State is underwater again with rainfall from what they used to call the Pineapple Express, but which has been given a far more interesting moniker of an “Atmospheric River.” That river is flooding the lowlands of the state…again.

We learn anew why Gavin Newsom is the worst governor California has ever had — and that’s pretty bad, considering the list, including the notorious Gray Davis.

And Oregon leads us off because the City of Roses has just shown the country what it looks like when criminals run the criminal “justice” system.