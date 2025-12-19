GOODER AND HARDER HAS ESCALATED TO GOODERER AND HARDERER: Ten Dollar Gasoline: Coming Soon to California. “Studies based on California’s own data suggest they’re headed for between $8 and 1$0 dollars a gallon by the end of 2026. Sacramento responded to this report with vitriol and an attempt to discredit those doing the study. There was no attempt to dispute the data. Just denial, and an attempt to shut down the people who did the study.”

Meanwhile, in America: Gas prices forecast to drop to $2.79 per gallon on Christmas, lowest since 2020.