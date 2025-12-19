JOSH HAMMER: Chanukah Is Relevant for Everyone — But Not in the Way You Might Think. “Yet paradoxically, especially in light of tragic recent events, something occurred to me for the first time: This stridently particularist Jewish holiday does have broader — indeed, global — relevance. It’s just not the relevance liberal politicians have ascribed to Chanukah. Indeed, it’s the exact opposite.”
