THE HEADLINE NUMBERS NEVER TELL THE WHOLE STORY:

The BLS says we lost 41,000 jobs in 2 months. But control for Federal layoffs and we gained 121,000. Control for deportations and we gained 300,000. The “Weak” job numbers are entirely made of Federal layoffs and millions of illegals going home. pic.twitter.com/b6GUCRdyPL — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) December 19, 2025

There’s a shift from government employment to private sector employment, and from employing illegals to employing citizens.

So much winning.