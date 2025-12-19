LIKE MOWING THE GRASS, THIS HAS TO BE DONE REGULARLY: Trump counterterrorism chief: U.S. has eliminated nearly 450 terrorists, warns of ISIS resurgence.

“As of this morning, we are at 449 jihadis who have been terminated since the President was sworn back in again,” the Senior Director for Counterterrorism, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, told the Just the News, No Noise TV show on Thursday. “That is excluding the Houthi campaign, excluding the cartel drug boats.”

Gorka said the administration has zeroed in on the resurgence of terrorist groups like ISIS in the wake of the Afghanistan withdrawal and lax border enforcement during the Biden administration.

In his first term, “the President declared war on the ISIS caliphate, and within a matter of weeks, the physical caliphate that had been established by the jihadi threat group in Syria in Iraq was gone. However, there are always survivors,” Gorka said.

Gorka said because the Biden administration shifted terrorism focus to domestic terrorism, which earned the administration significant criticism, it gave space for Islamic terrorists to recover from the defeat of the caliphate in Syria.

“As a result, a breathing space was afforded jihadis, and they reconciled, reconstituted themselves, especially in Africa,” Gorka said.