DISPATCHES FROM THE LOST GENERATION:

I've made my critique of Savage's piece clear, but I will absolutely defend him on this. I've seen a few analyses like this attempting to pull data to show that at some level what Savage claims about discrimination against White men is wrong– or at least overstated. It's hard… https://t.co/6PY43RTPA7 — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) December 18, 2025

“Math and Electrical Engineering professorships are great, of course, but they just don’t hold the same cultural power. The same story can be told for elite journalism, Hollywood, etc. These industries control the stories and scripts that most Americans see. Everyone who was around these places saw exactly what was going on (I was at Stanford University for most of this time and saw it up close)– and denying it is an exercise in extreme bad faith.”

Earlier from Carl: Why “The Lost Generation” is a Lost Opportunity.