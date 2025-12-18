SHUT UP, THEY EXPLAINED: : The Orwellian Excuse the Congressional Black Caucus Gave for Trying to Block My Congressional Testimony.

When the Congressional Black Caucus and 260 left-leaning organizations sent letters trying to prevent me from testifying before Congress, they claimed to be opposing efforts to “undermine civil institutions” and to prevent the use of “government power to silence people.”

This is deeply ironic because the House Judiciary Committee had invited me to testify on how the Southern Poverty Law Center, which demonizes conservatives and Christians in an effort to silence their opinions, influenced the Biden administration, leading to government attacks on nonprofits, such as the notorious FBI memo targeting “radical-traditional Catholics.”

I testified alongside leaders of organizations that had been targeted for violence after the SPLC put them on a “hate map” with Ku Klux Klan chapters. The hearing, “Partisan and Profitable: The SPLC’s Influence on Federal Civil Rights Policy,” focused on a key aspect of my writing and reporting, work that has distinguished me as an expert on the SPLC’s tactics.