LET THE PUNCHING BACK TWICE AS HARD BEGIN: White men urged to report DEI-related discrimination to Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

A report from Compact Magazine titled “The Lost Generation,” speaking about the job market between the mid-2010s and 2024, stated, “In industry after industry, gatekeepers promised extra consideration to anyone who wasn’t a white man—and then provided just that.” It drew on examples from the TV-writer industry, where in 2011, “white men were 48 percent of lower-level TV writers,” and that dropped to just below 12 percent by 2024. In a number of other examples, the report showed that the percentage of white men employed in white collar professions dropped off.

The move from the Trump administration builds on its message to eliminate DEI and discriminatory practices based on race. Some on X replied to Lucas, asking if they would be able to qualify for claims of discrimination.

One user said, “They made me sign a document saying I can’t sue them if I wanted my severance. I think a lot of people won’t be eligible.”

“If that document barred you from participating in the EEOC process, it is illegal. You may have waived your right to money, but you still have the right to blow the whistle and participate in the EEOC process—and EEOC can sue on behalf of a class,” Lucas responded.