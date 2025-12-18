ANALYSIS: TRUE. That ‘Superflu?’ It’s the Flu, Nothing More.

Don’t get me wrong. The Influenza virus is no small thing.

Well, yes, it is, but you know what I mean. It can be very dangerous for many people, and even if it doesn’t put you in the hospital, it is one of the most miserable experiences to get the flu. I am pretty much a hermit these days, spending all my time spewing out words onto a computer screen, but even I know that getting the flu really sucks.

But it has always sucked, and this strain of influenza is, so far, not causing more hospitalizations per case, but is instead a bit more common than in many years because they blew it when formulating the vaccine, and even when they get it right, the flu vaccine is not especially effective compared to most. Respiratory viruses are much harder to vaccinate against than something like smallpox.

Still, people are being bombarded with stories about the “superflu” that is sending droves of people to the hospital. Newsflash, folks: hundreds of thousands of people a year are hospitalized by the flu every year in the US, because the flu is awful and dangerous if you are especially vulnerable. And as the population ages, it will get even more so.