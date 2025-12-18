GREAT MOMENTS IN ANTI-JOURNALISM:
Nuno Loureiro was murdered
How is this the headline? https://t.co/kVSn5sHgJI
— Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 18, 2025
GREAT MOMENTS IN ANTI-JOURNALISM:
Nuno Loureiro was murdered
How is this the headline? https://t.co/kVSn5sHgJI
— Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 18, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.