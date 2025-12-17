BRANDON MORSE: The Suicidality of Virtue Signaling.

What I hate about virtue signaling is the fact that it’s easy to do and costs the speaker nothing, at least not at first, but payment is required. Those who foot the bill are usually those who put the virtue signaler in a position to act on the charade, but that’s the “at best” aspect. At worst, innocent people are often those who suffer the most.

Case in point, my colleague Rusty Weiss reported on the recent reaction from Australians to the ISIS-inspired shooting that happened in Sydney. Brace your jaw so it doesn’t smash into the floor after it cracks the sound barrier on the way down:

During an episode of the ABC’s “Politics Now” podcast, host Patricia Karvelas pointed out that the attackers were radicalized and anti-Semitic, to which Tingle interjected, “Their actions are not based on their religion.” Karvelas actually tries to chime in, saying, “absolutely radicalized, these were.” As if the first comment didn’t come through, Tingle reiterated that the terrorists and/or their terrorist actions “have got nothing to do with religion.”

You must be thinking, “wow, the Australian media is just as ridiculous as the American media,” and you’d be right, but it appears there’s a lot of this kind of thinking going around in the land down undah. As my friend Sydney Watson, who is Australian, covered in her most recent video, this issue of purposefully ignoring the brutal truth is a mind virus that infects large swaths of the country: