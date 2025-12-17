21st CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: AI romance blooms as Japanese woman weds virtual partner of her dreams.

Music played in a wedding hall in western Japan as Yurina Noguchi, wearing a white gown and tiara, dabbed away her tears, taking in the words of her husband-to-be: an AI-generated persona gazing out from a smartphone screen.

“At first, Klaus was just someone to talk with, but we gradually became closer,” the 32-year-old call centre operator said, referring to the artificial intelligence persona.

“I started to have feelings for Klaus. We started dating and after a while he proposed to me. I accepted, and now we’re a couple.”