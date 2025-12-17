21st CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: AI romance blooms as Japanese woman weds virtual partner of her dreams.
Music played in a wedding hall in western Japan as Yurina Noguchi, wearing a white gown and tiara, dabbed away her tears, taking in the words of her husband-to-be: an AI-generated persona gazing out from a smartphone screen.
“At first, Klaus was just someone to talk with, but we gradually became closer,” the 32-year-old call centre operator said, referring to the artificial intelligence persona.
“I started to have feelings for Klaus. We started dating and after a while he proposed to me. I accepted, and now we’re a couple.”
On the iPad’s Safari browser, the headline is shorted to “AI romance blooms as Japanese woman weds virtual part,” which neatly sums up the relationship. But in any case, Scarlett Johansson call your office: 2013’s Her: Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson Go Twenty Minutes Into the Future of AI.