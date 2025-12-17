ALSO FILED UNDER, “NO JEWS, NO NEWS.”:

More people were killed in the Sudan in the last three weeks than the whole war in Gaza. Have you heard a peep? Nope. Why? Because it doesn’t further the case of dismantling western civilization. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) December 17, 2025

Exit question: “Has anyone heard from Tucker on this war — estimates on those killed go as high as 400,000. Tucker’s been as quiet about this as he’s been on the genocide of Nigerian Christians by Islamists.”