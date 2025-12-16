GOSH, LUCY PULLED THE FOOTBALL OUT FROM CHARLIE BROWN YET AGAIN: White House Does Damage Control After Susie Wiles Criticizes Trump, Top Officials in Candid Interviews.

The Trump administration is doing damage control after a new series of extraordinarily candid interviews with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles set the political world ablaze.

In a series of eleven interviews with Vanity Fair conducted throughout the first year of President Trump’s second term, Wiles gave her unfiltered thoughts on Trump’s “alcoholic” personality, Vice President JD Vance’s “sort of political” conversion to Trumpism, Elon Musk’s “odd” behavior and drug use, and Attorney General Pam Bondi’s mistakes in handling the Epstein files.

Wiles, the veteran GOP strategist credited with overseeing Trump’s successful 2024 presidential campaign, conducted a series of interviews with author Chris Whipple over the past year. Vanity Fair published the remarks in a two–part series Tuesday alongside interviews with other administration officials and a glamorous photoshoot.

Soon after the interviews were published, Wiles criticized Vanity Fair’s coverage and her White House colleagues rushed to her defense.

“The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history. Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story,” Wiles said.

“I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team. The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade.”

Trump administration officials made sure to emphasize their support for Wiles in statements attacking Vanity Fair for running a supposed hit-piece on her.