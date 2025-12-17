KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: In a Perfect World, Merrick Garland Would Be Living in GITMO. “There are so many people to despise from the Biden years that it’s probably best to just go with a Top 10 list. Number One on mine is Merrick Garland, who who turned the Department of Justice into Joe Biden’s personal goon squad. For four years, the chief law enforcement officer in the United States had zero respect for the law. Garland’s focus was getting revenge on Republicans for keeping him off of the Supreme Court. He had enormous power and the emotional maturity of a prepubescent boy whose parents didn’t like him.”