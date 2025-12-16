BUT THE NARRATIVE! US Homicide Rates Fell as Much As Australia’s, But Without the Radical Gun Confiscation.

There are four critical pieces of evidence missing from the discussion which either significantly weaken or outright defeat the claims that gun control is responsible for Australia’s success on mass shootings and homicide:

1. International mass shooting comparisons usually fail to take population differences into account;

2. Australia has always had a low homicide rate and very few mass shootings, including before its gun law changes following Port Arthur;

3. The United States and Australia have very different demographics;

4. Australia omits assisted suicides from its overall suicide data.

This article will take each point in turn. While the focus here is on Australia, a very similar analysis could be done for European countries and Canada.