GREAT MOMENTS IN LAW ENFORCEMENT: Bondi Beach hero helped disarm terrorist before police mistakenly shot him: report.
A man who rushed in to help disarm one of the terrorists who fired at a crowd celebrating Hanukkah in Australia’s famous Bondi Beach was mistakenly shot by police and tackled by bystanders, according to a new report.
The heroic civilian, who was only described as a Middle Eastern refugee living with his Australian wife and kids, was in Bondi Beach when Naveed Akram, 24, and his father Sajid, 50, allegedly opened fire at a crowd of Jewish revelers.
At least 15 people were killed in the attack and dozens others injured.
Harrowing video shows the moment the good Samaritan runs up the bridge where the gunmen were firing from after one of them was hit by police returning fire, the Daily Mail reported.
The man quickly sneaks up on the downed shooter and begins kicking his rifle out of reach before the gunman can grab it.
The quick-thinking civilian then begins to raise his hands and back away from the scene, but gunfire continues to ring out as he shouts, “Don’t shoot.”
The man was shot during the chaotic scene that followed, with video showing members of the public running in and attacking him as they mistook the hero for one of the assailants.
The injured man was pinned to the ground by the mob, with police running in to break up the scene and secure the area.
As Iowahawk notes:
it's a perfect Category 5 storm of public official ineptitude https://t.co/crBeqmrzNG
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 16, 2025
Especially when coupled with: Police ‘Froze’ As Terrorists Massacred Jews on Bondi Beach, Eyewitness Accounts and Videos Suggest. “New South Wales police commissioner Mal Lanyon said police did ‘a fantastic job.’”