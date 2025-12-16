SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE IS IN COMPLETE REMISSION: FBI to give Congress bombshell memos warning Biden DOJ didn’t have probable cause to raid Trump home.

The memos show the FBI’s Washington field office “does not believe they established probable cause” prior to raiding Trump’s Florida home, according to one source with direct knowledge of the memos about to be turned over to Congress.

It has long been rumored that some FBI agents disagreed with the decision to raid Trump’s home to look for classified documents at the request of the National Archives.

But the soon-to-be released emails will chronicle the specific concerns that DOJ under President Joe Biden had not met the standard for a search warrant, but proceeded anyway, officials said.