KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Let’s Globalize the End of the Leftist Fetish for Murderers. “Evidence abounds that the Democrats are delighted to be in bed with criminals, both of the domestic and illegal alien variety. They’re practically writing campaign ads for Republican candidates. During the last couple of elections, I wanted the Republicans to hammer the Dems on illegal immigration. The economy was easy pickings, too, but I was as close to being a single-issue voter as I ever had been. Now I want them to shout, ‘DEMOCRATS LOVE MURDERERS AND RAPISTS!’ from the hilltops.”