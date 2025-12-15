NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: More than 60% of security clearance data was ‘not reliable,’ GAO reveals as it urges intel changes.

A newly released U.S. Government Accountability Office report highlights problems with the reliability of data used to oversee the federal government’s personnel security clearance process, raising concerns about oversight of how quickly and effectively clearances are granted.

The report last week found that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence lacks accurate and complete clearance data from dozens of federal agencies, limiting its ability to monitor performance and identify problems in the vetting of employees who must access classified information for their positions.

According to the GAO, over 60% of the clearance data it reviewed was “not reliable” across eight reporting requirements and seven agencies.