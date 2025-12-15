December 15, 2025

FAKE PLASTIC TREES: Fox Business host says Americans need to buy fake trees so Christmas farms can be used for AI data centers.

There’s a winning message for Fox News’ core demographic! As Harris Rigby of Not the Bee writes, “Even Hollywood couldn’t get away with a movie about a cartoonish conservative whose evil plot is to shut down all of the family heirloom Christmas tree farms data centers.”

Classical reference in headline:

Posted at 6:14 pm by Ed Driscoll