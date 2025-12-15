FAKE PLASTIC TREES: Fox Business host says Americans need to buy fake trees so Christmas farms can be used for AI data centers.

Fox tells Americans to buy artificial trees so Christmas tree farms can be used for data centers: "Everybody needs to get on board." pic.twitter.com/GoelMD8HDw — FactPost (@factpostnews) December 12, 2025

There’s a winning message for Fox News’ core demographic! As Harris Rigby of Not the Bee writes, “Even Hollywood couldn’t get away with a movie about a cartoonish conservative whose evil plot is to shut down all of the family heirloom Christmas tree farms data centers.”

Classical reference in headline: