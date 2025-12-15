TINIEST TRUMP SCANDAL OF ALL TIME? New State Department FONT Policy!

This could qualify as the tiniest Trump scandal of all time — even smaller than the “Trump dumped all the fish food in the koi pond” scandal. It’s a FONT scandal. NBC News thought this was hot-buns news from the Department of State:

This is a real headline from NBC News. pic.twitter.com/s7m4JNXO6z — Media Research Center (@theMRC) December 11, 2025

That’s right: we’re supposed be outraged by this: “Calibri font is the latest casualty in the Trump administration’s war on diversity and inclusion.” Admission of guilt: I use Calibri font constantly as I write up articles. I don’t remember anyone on the right railing against Calibri font. * * * * * * * * * Then it became more ridiculous: JustMindy at Twitchy flagged Steve Herman, a former White House reporter for the supposedly objective Voice of America, compared this to the Nazis: The Nazis, in 1941, banned the Fraktur font because it was “too Jewish.” Could there be a possibility that there is anything Team Trump does that can’t be compared to the Nazis?

At the Free Press, Nellie Bowles jokes, “That font is too woke:”

The State Department is cracking down on woke typefaces. They announced this week that the Biden-era font Calibri is banned from official forms, and we’re back to Times New Roman. A serif, like what this country was built on. Calibri is the streamlined font that has no serifs, and disability activists say it’s better for them, which doesn’t really make sense to me but whatever. I guess they want it to be like braille? Or Comic Sans, to draw in all IQ levels? I write in sans serif font but the lib one (Arial) and not the libertarian one (Helvetica).

Say what you will about Calibri, it has nowhere near the ubiquity that Helvetica had in the mid-to-late 20th century, seamlessly interlinking federal and local governments and the biggest of big corporations into one homogeneous whole. Or as I dubbed it in 2010, “Liberal Fascism: The Font.”