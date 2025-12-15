RELIGION OF PEACE UPDATE: FBI stops planned New Year’s Eve Los Angeles terror attack by pro-Palestinian cell.

The “credible” threat came from radical members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), according to a law enforcement source.

Four were collared in Lucerne Valley in the Mojave Desert, where the extremists allegedly were testing improvised explosives, while a fifth was apprehended in New Orleans.

“After an intense investigation, the Department of Justice, working with our @FBI, prevented what would have been a massive and horrific terror plot in the Central District of California (Orange County and Los Angeles),” Attorney General Pam Bondi posted Monday on X.

“The Turtle Island Liberation Front—a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group—was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve,” Bondi said. “The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles.”