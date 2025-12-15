RELIGION OF PEACE UPDATE: FBI stops planned New Year’s Eve Los Angeles terror attack by pro-Palestinian cell.
The “credible” threat came from radical members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), according to a law enforcement source.
Four were collared in Lucerne Valley in the Mojave Desert, where the extremists allegedly were testing improvised explosives, while a fifth was apprehended in New Orleans.
“After an intense investigation, the Department of Justice, working with our @FBI, prevented what would have been a massive and horrific terror plot in the Central District of California (Orange County and Los Angeles),” Attorney General Pam Bondi posted Monday on X.
“The Turtle Island Liberation Front—a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group—was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve,” Bondi said. “The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles.”
Where are the press demands for Democrats to denounce these murderous lefties?
Meanwhile, in France: Fearful French cancel NYE concert on Champs-Élysées as migrant violence grows.
“Migrant” is the wrong M-word.