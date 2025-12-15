COME SEE THE VIOLENCE INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM:
Ella Cook was just 19 years old—a Conservative, a Christian, and Vice President of the Republican Club at Brown University.
She was brutally killed by a shooter in what appears to be a targeted political attack.
If you still don’t see what’s happening, you haven’t been paying… pic.twitter.com/hAgFaLNywA
Lefties are less violent when they believe they’re winning, so at least we know where they think they stand.
But as the wise man once said, “Keep your powder dry — and keep lots of powder.”