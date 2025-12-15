COME SEE THE VIOLENCE INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM:

Ella Cook was just 19 years old—a Conservative, a Christian, and Vice President of the Republican Club at Brown University.

She was brutally killed by a shooter in what appears to be a targeted political attack.

If you still don’t see what’s happening, you haven’t been paying… pic.twitter.com/hAgFaLNywA

— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 15, 2025