“GAZA DOCTOR” SAYS IT ALL: ‘Gaza doctor murdered Israeli hostage by injecting air into her veins… before her father received video of her dying and begging for her life.’

The father of an Israeli woman abducted on October 7 has revealed his daughter was murdered in Gaza by a civilian doctor – and that he was later sent a video showing the moment she was killed.

In the footage, Avi Marciano said a medical worker is seen injecting air into his 19-year-old daughter’s veins as she lies on a bed inside Shifa Hospital, begging for her life.

Marciano, who was speaking publicly to a small crowd for the first time, said that by the end of the clip ‘she was sweating and showing no signs of life’.

His daughter was later identified as Cpl Noa Marciano, who the IDF said had suffered injuries during heavy bombing and gunfire but none that were considered life-threatening.

As Israeli forces advanced towards where Noa was being held, her captors moved her to Gaza City, where she was later killed.

Marciano said the video was sent to him on Telegram and showed clearly how his daughter died while in Hamas captivity.