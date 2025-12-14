ROGER SIMON: Are Tucker and Candace Responsible for Sydney Terror?

Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, plus the whole metastasizing antisemitic crew infecting social media, are not directly responsible for the horrifying Chanukah carnage in Sydney that, as of now, killed 15 and injured 40.

Still, it’s hard to deny that they—putatively conservatives, once anyway—with their constant internecine hostility generate a zeitgeist that encourages such events near and far.

Save Sen. John Fetterman, one of the few courageous politicians who declared opposition to rewarding Palestinian violence with a state, on Maria Baritoromo this morning (Dec. 14), it’s also hard to deny that nearly the entire Democratic Party has turned against Israel,

But that’s an old story. At the 2012 Democratic Party convention, Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa called for a voice vote in favor of moving the American embassy to Jerusalem. He got a salvo of furious catcalls in response.

By now, there’s hardly a defender of Israel in that party other than Sen. Fetterman. Most who may be are too afraid to say so.

Though smaller in number, the rise of antisemitism on the right is more recent and, to some extent, more ominous. It threatens to leave Jews and Israel without their only solid ally (and, not so parenthetically, the USA without its only reliable military partner in the Middle East).