IT WOULD TAKE A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH: Biden Legacy Imperiled As Presidential Library Project Reportedly Plagued By Anemic Fundraising.

Biden’s library foundation told the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) it anticipates raking in only $11.3 million by the end of 2027, which is not nearly enough money to build the traditional legacy and records management project for each of the nation’s chief executives, The New York Times reported. The IRS filings also reportedly show the organization failed to garner any new donations in 2024, the final year of Biden’s sole term in office. Instead, it was seeded solely with $4 million remaining from his inauguration in 2021, according to the outlet.

The library foundation declined to say the amount of money it raised in 2025, but claimed Biden was just now starting to actively fundraise for the project, The New York Times reported. Moreover, Biden’s aides said they have a goal of eventually raising $200 million for the project, according to the outlet.

In part due to the lackluster fundraising, talks have recently been taking place about merging a potential Biden presidential library with pre-existing Biden-affilated institutions located at the University of Delaware, the outlet reported, citing four anonymous sources familiar with the matter.