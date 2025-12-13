CRISES BY DESIGN: This New York Times Story Gets Everything Hilariously Wrong About Democrats and Immigration.

There isn’t a single reason to continue giving Democrats the benefit of doubt on their destructive, anti-American policies, least of all on immigration, and yet The New York Times is here this week to do just that. In an unnecessarily long article out Sunday, Times reporter Christopher Flavelle sought to recast the Joe Biden era’s catastrophic mess at the Southern border as a matter of misjudgment and political failure rather than what it really was — deliberate harm inflicted on the nation. “How Biden Ignored Warnings and Lost Americans’ Faith in Immigration,” reads the headline for Flavelle’s story. In it he asserts that Biden was repeatedly advised to get some kind of handle on the influx of destitute foreigners coming to America — though he never says exactly how or in what way — while also saying that Biden as president “seemed to grasp the risk,” but simply “failed to act. …” Laughable. The day Democrats can be trusted on immigration is the day they can identify a single illegal alien they’re willing to deport. They don’t want to do that. That’s not their position. Their position is the opposite. It’s why a sitting Democrat senator this year literally flew to Central America for the explicit purpose of re-importing a professed illegal alien who had been sent back to his home country. That Democrats are the party of open borders is a matter of record. Nevertheless, Flavelle wrote that Biden “and his closest advisers repeatedly rebuffed recommendations that could have addressed the border crisis faster” and that his administration “made two crucial errors.” (Just two!)

At the beginning of the year, Morning Joe’s Steve Rattner hilariously said, “The border was not Biden’s finest moment, frankly.” When actually, from a leftist’s point of view, it really was:

● Jared Bernstein, member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisors: “One thing we learned in the 1990s was that a surefire way to reconnect the fortunes of working people at all skill levels, immigrant and native-born alike, to the growing economy is to let the job market tighten up. A tight job market pressures employers to boost wage offers to get and keep the workers they need. One equally surefire way to sort-circuit this useful dynamic is to turn on the immigrant spigot every time some group’s wages go up.”

● Trump administration senior adviser Stephen Miller in February of 2021: Biden’s Immigration Plan Would “Erase America’s Nationhood.”

● “Labour wanted mass immigration to make UK more multicultural, says former adviser. Labour threw open Britain’s borders to mass immigration to help socially engineer a ‘truly multicultural’ country, a former Government adviser has revealed.”

● Tom Cotton’s Response to Kamala Harris’ Border Failures Should Be the Default for All Republicans: “‘You know, Laura, Kamala Harris didn’t have to go all the way to Guatemala and Mexico to find the root causes of this border crisis because they’re not there,’ Cotton told Fox News host Laura Ingraham [in June of 2021]. ‘The root causes are in the White House.’ He further explained that it ‘happened on January 20th when Joe Biden took office, and he essentially opened our borders, reversing very effective policies that had our borders under control.’”