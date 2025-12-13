ZED’S DEAD, BABY. ZED’S DEAD: Pulp Fiction, The Mask actor Peter Greene found dead at 60 inside his NYC apartment.
Classical reference in headline (language warning):
ZED’S DEAD, BABY. ZED’S DEAD: Pulp Fiction, The Mask actor Peter Greene found dead at 60 inside his NYC apartment.
Classical reference in headline (language warning):
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.